Killeen police say a dispute over a parking space at a motel led to a woman being threatened with a rifle.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said no one was injured in the incident – when the victim feared for her life and fled the parking lot.

The police statement said the incident occurred Saturday, with officers being called to the Lonestar Inn & Suites at 409 South 2nd Street at 7:14 p.m. They were sent in response to a disturbance where two people were reported to have been pointing weapons at each other.

When they got there, through their investigation, they discovered a woman, later identified as 29-year-old Shanee Janele Townsend, was upset when the victim parked in what she said was her parking spot.

She was accused of retrieving a rifle and pointing it at the victim, at which time the victim fled.

Officers later arrested Townsend, who was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained there Wednesday, with her bond on the second-degree felony charge set at $90,000.