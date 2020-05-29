Parole on hold for man now facing child porn charges

A man who has already been in prison almost 16 years on child indecency charges has been place on parole hold as he now faces additional charges of possessing child pornography in a case that goes back to 2004.

Johnny Franklin McNeil was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on a total of ten counts of possession of child pornography, in charges brought by Waco police.

TDCJ spokesman Robert Hurst said McNeill had been serving a 20-year sentence for indecency with a child out of Bell County.

TDCJ records showed that before that McNeill had been handed a two year sentence for endangering a child also out of Bell County in 1999.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on a total of $100,000 bond.