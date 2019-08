A car fire shut down one northbound lane of Interstate 35 near 4th Street in Waco Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for a number of miles and backed up traffic headed past Baylor University.

Firefighters and emergency crews quickly arrived on the scene to put out the fire and direct traffic around the car.

Right now there is no word on what caused the fire or if anybody in the car was injured.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.