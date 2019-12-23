Passing in fog leads to traffic crash

HILL COUNTY, Texas- The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash on SH 171 near FM 67 north of Covington.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash.

During foggy conditions, a Cadillac passenger car traveling northbound attempted to pass a Chevrolet SUV and crashed into a Toyota pickup truck traveling southbound.

The driver and two passengers in the Cadillac were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.