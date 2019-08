WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: Paul Manafort, advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign, checks the teleprompters before Trump’s speech at the Mayflower Hotel April 27, 2016 in Washington, DC. A real estate billionaire and reality television star, Trump beat his GOP challengers by double digits in Tuesday’s presidential primaries in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Deleware, […]

There has been another change in the campaign of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

On Friday, Paul Manafort, national chairman for Trump’s campaign, offered his resignation. Trump says he has accepted the resignation.



“I am very appreciative for his great work in helping to get us where we are today, and in particular his work guiding us through the delegate and convention process,” Trump said in a statement. “Paul is a true professional and I wish him the greatest success.”