Paving operation on FM-939 to cause lane closures

A Texas Department of Transportation contractor will be performing a nighttime paving operation on FM-939, between SH-31 and US-84 this Monday. The work will be finishing this Tuesday.

This operation will require reducing the roadway to one lane, and the work zone will be controlled by a pilot vehicle and include flaggers and temporary signals at each end of the work zone. This operation will be performed from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

This pavement operation is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen the pavement on FM-939 to add shoulders, provide safety upgrades and resurface areas of the road.

TxDOT urges all travelers to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation