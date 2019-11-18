Pawn Place offering $10,000 reward for stolen guns

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspects responsible for the Armed Robbery of the Pawn Palace at 101 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.

On November 17, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., three suspects entered The Pawn Palace while the store was open. Once inside, three suspects brandished firearms and pointed it at several employees putting them in fear of death or serious bodily injury. The suspects smashed the display cases and stole 29 firearms, primarily handguns, in addition to jewelry and cash.

The suspects were all wearing masks and hoodies. The suspects fled in a small grey or silver SUV. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as black men with their faces covered. One suspect was wearing a black and red hoodies, and one suspect had a black and white hoodie.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.”