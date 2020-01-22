Pawn shop gunman arrested in Waco

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Pierson Hannah was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant involving three counts of aggravated robbery by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF) in Waco.

27-year-old Hannah was wanted by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier last month. Hannah allegedly robbed a local pawn shop at gunpoint and fled the scene with cash and jewelry.

SAPD contacted the LSFTF to assist in locating and apprehending Hannah. Task force officers later determined Hannah fled to Waco.

Through investigative efforts and extensive surveillance, task force officers in Waco located Hannah at an apartment in the 1900 block of 9th Street.

Hannah was arrested without incident and is currently being held in custody at the McLennan County Jail awaiting extradition to San Antonio.

Source: U.S. Marshals Service