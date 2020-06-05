Peaceful protest seeks to get answers for Michael Dean

TEMPLE, Texas – In the outer border of Time Magazine’s newly-unveiled cover, you will see the names of 32 black Americans shot and killed by police officers across the nation.

Among these 32 listed are 28-year-old Michael Dean, who was killed by a Temple Police officer six months ago.

Now, Temple residents are hosting a peaceful protest in their quest for answers in Dean’s death. People at this protest say they are working to keep Michael Dean’s name as part of this national conversation about police brutality and black Americans.

On December 2, just after the Temple Christmas Parade, Dean was said to be traveling to buy his daughter a birthday cake. This is when he was pulled over by former Temple PD Officer Carmen Decruz.

FOX44 was there on scene, and police didn’t share that anyone had been killed until the following day.

According to a report filed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, weeks later, it was determined there was an “altercation of some sort” between Dean and this officer. This same report also revealed Dean was unarmed when he was shot in the head by Decruz.

After ten weeks of investigating, Texas Department of Public Safety rangers arrested Decruz, who now faces a charge on manslaughter. A judge first set his bail at $500,000.

Weeks later, he reduced it to $50,000 and Decruz was released.

As protests take place across the nation, organizers of this protest are hopeful they’ll get justice for Michael Dean.

FOX44 spoke to his parents earlier this week, who say not much has changed since December.

“I’m still in the same place. I still hear the same first conversation I heard from the first police officer that came at 1 o’clock in the morning. I mean, I guess we did do something to get him arrested as far as everyday life.”

“I feel like we need to keep pushing to get some laws changed to hold them accountable when they make these decisions to take a life.”

Organizers of this protest say their goal is to remain peaceful and get answers for Dean and his family.