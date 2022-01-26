WACO / TEMPLE, Texas – Texas Department of Transportation Waco District crews will set and anchor a pedestrian bridge over the BNSF Railroad beginning this Thursday.

In order to perform this bridge work safely, crews will close two northbound lanes of S 31st Street (FM-1741). Crews will utilize the two southbound lanes for southbound and northbound traffic.

The northbound lanes on S 31st Street will be closed from W. Avenue H to W. Avenue D. Crews will also close the Mama Dog Circle (Mama Dog Creek turnaround) and the S 31st Street turnaround north of the railroad. Local access will be maintained, but closed to general travelers.

Closures will be active daily starting Thursday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., through next Monday, January 31.

Closures and work are part of TxDOT’s project to construct pedestrian sidewalks and curb ramps along FM-1741 from W. Avenue A to Palermo Parkway in Temple.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation