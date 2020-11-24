Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – A pedestrian is killed after being struck by a vehicle in Lacy Lakeview.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash Sunday night on the Interstate 35 southbound Frontage Road – south of Crest Drive in Lacy Lakeview. A vehicle struck the pedestrian and left the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have not been notified.

Anyone with any information about this crash or the vehicle involved is urged to contact Texas DPS Waco Communications at 254-759-7131.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety