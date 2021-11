Killeen Police report an 18-year-old woman was struck by a car while trying to cross East Elms Road Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred about 8:18 a.m. as the victim was trying to cross the road from the north to the south side.

She was struck by a Volkswagen that was going east in the inside lane.

Police said the victim was a student and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Killeen ISD confirmed that the victim is an Ellison High School student.