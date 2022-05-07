WACO, TX (FOX44)- Waco PD Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-35 early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a woman was hit while walking southbound in the middle of the outside lane on I35 when a McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy, enroute to a call in Lorena, hit the woman.

CPR was immediately given by the driver, unfortunately her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.