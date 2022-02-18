KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department reports a pedestrian was struck by a train on Thursday night.

Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News a 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 10:00 p.m. regarding a pedestrian and a train near 10th Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train stopped and blocked north and southbound traffic from Fort Hood Street to 10th Street. Traffic across the tracks was diverted to both W.S. Young bridge and 38th Street.

How the incident occurred is still under investigation, as of Friday morning.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Source: Killeen Police Department