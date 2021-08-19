Pep rally held for Walk to End Alzheimer’s event

WACO, Texas – It’s almost time to Walk to End Alzheimer’s!

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a pep rally Thursday evening to kick off the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This event is taking place at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, located at 5601 Crosslake Parkway. This is where we find our Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint in the video below.

In addition, the 2021 Walk will be held October 2 at Brazos Park East. Funds raised will help to provide resources for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and for research efforts toward finding a cure for these diseases.

For more information, you can contact Brenda Shuttlesworth at 254-232-4446, or by email at bshuttlesworth@alz.org.