MEXIA, Texas – A Mexia shooting sends two to the hospital.

The Mexia Police Department simultaneously responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls on Friday evening. One set of calls indicated reports of gunfire at a local apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street. The second set of calls indicated there were multiple gunshot victims at Mexia’s Parkview Regional Hospital.

The department discovered there were two gunshot victims, who were initially treated at Parkview Regional Hospital, and one of the victims was airlifted to the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple. The Mexia Police Department has identified and detained a person of interest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Source: City of Mexia