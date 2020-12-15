Person of interest in connection to missing runaway arrested

KILLEEN, Texas – A man in connection to a missing runaway, 16-year-old Irma Perez, is currently in the Killeen City Jail.

The Killeen Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, apprehended 26-year-old Shaukhiem Griffin, of Killeen, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration. Griffin was taken into custody without incident Monday night in the 4100 block Elms Run Circle in Killeen.

Griffin was a person of interest in connection with a missing person, Irma Perez, from Killeen. Perez has been in contact with family members, and is not considered endangered at this time.

The Killeen Police Department continues in their efforts to reunite Perez with her family. The case continues to be investigated and further information will be provided once it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department