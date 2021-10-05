Person of interest sought in Bell County deputy hit and run injury

Belton Police have posted a request for assistance in identifying what they are terming a ” person of interest” and a vehicle of interest from a hit-and-run accident that resulted in injury to a Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy at the Bell County Expo Center back on September 30.

he deputy was directing traffic on Loop 121 just outside the Bell County Expo Center about 10:40 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle believed to be a white 2019-2020 Acura MDX.

The driver fled westward toward I-14 with damage to the driver`s side mirror.

Police are asking if you this person or vehicle of interest, please contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764.

