COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Police Department needs your help to identify a person of interest in a Walmart theft.

The theft occurred on February 9. If you recognize the man in the pictures below, you can contact Detective Sheldon at 254-547-8222, Ext. 6892.



(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Police Department)

You can also report information anonymously by contacting Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department