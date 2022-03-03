KILLEEN, Texas – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division – Homicide Unit need your help to identify a person of interest.

The man in the sketch below is a person of interest regarding a homicide which occurred on Cardinal Avenue on December 21, 2021. Detectives would like to speak to him and believe he might have information which could lead to an arrest.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, you can contact Detective Lozano at (254) 501-7822, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Killeen Police Department