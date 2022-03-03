KILLEEN, Texas – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division – Homicide Unit need your help to identify a person of interest.
The man in the sketch below is a person of interest regarding a homicide which occurred on Cardinal Avenue on December 21, 2021. Detectives would like to speak to him and believe he might have information which could lead to an arrest.
If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, you can contact Detective Lozano at (254) 501-7822, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).
Source: Killeen Police Department