HILL COUNTY, Texas – Persons of interest in burglaries within the Hill County area have been detained.

Hill County deputies were dispatched late Friday night in reference to a person with a weapon. Deputies were informed an unknown party pulled a gun on the 9-1-1 caller, and they were following the caller.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the area and found the suspects, who were detained, and two firearms were found. These firearms were recognized from previous offense reports – where they were stolen.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered these suspects were planning to burglarize vehicles and houses. They are persons of interest into other burglary offenses on the west side of Hill County.

The names of the suspects have not being released, due to their age. Whitney Police also assisted in this investigation.