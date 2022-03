BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify persons of interest in a case of theft.

The department is investigating the theft of several firearms from a vendor’s table during a gun show at the Bell County Expo Center. The pictures below show several persons of interest at the table at the time of the theft.

If you have any information on these three subjects, you can call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5410.