Persons of interest sought in Killeen hotel shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help identifying persons of interest in a shooting.

On May 28, 2021, around 11:07PM, The Killeen Police Department responded to a shooting on May 28 in the parking lot of a hotel located the 2600 block of E Elms Road. It was reported a disturbance took place between two groups of individuals – during which time one of those involved fired a handgun and struck another. The suspect fled in a vehicle with the three other individuals shown in the photos below.

(Courtesy: Killeen PD)

The suspect is described to be a man with a beard, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean pants, and a baseball cap. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a dark Nissan.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information about this Aggravated Assault to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department