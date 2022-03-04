TEMPLE, Texas – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Temple.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. 31st Street on Thursday evening after a man was shot.

The department is searching for two persons of interest driving a gray, four-door 2001 Lexus ES3 – with the license plate number DWD7962.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, and is in stable condition.

If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department