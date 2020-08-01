Petitioners and Protesters line the street in front of Belton Confederate statue

Belton, Tx- Dozens of petitioners and protesters stood in front of the Bell County courthouse to fight to keep or remove the Confederate Statue.

Protesters who want to move the statue say that the statue is representative of Jim Crow Era Belton and that it should be moved to a more appropriate memorial area, such as a local cemetery.

People who want the statue to stay say that the statue’s presence is not harming anybody and that there are confederate soldiers buried all over the county, and choosing a specific cemetery for the statue would be difficult.

No decision has been made in regards to whether the county plans to remove the statue.