Physical altercation leads to murder in Clifton, suspect in custody

CLIFTON, Texas- Clifton Police report arresting a murder suspect over the weekend.

Clifton Police were called on June 27, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m. to assist EMS with an unresponsive man at a local residence.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the call and the condition of the victim, Chief Hendricks and Investigator Megason were called to the scene to investigate.

Bosque County Deputies assisted as well.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS and transported by ambulance to Goodall Witcher where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation and due to circumstances related, the area Texas Ranger was contacted and arrived to assist with the investigation.

Evidence indicated that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with someone he knew, which led to his condition and death.

During the course of the investigation, and with statements of witnesses, it was determined that the victims injuries and death were due to, and resulted from, the physical altercation.

Investigating officers arrested 28-year-old Andrew Conor Pritchett and charged him with murder.