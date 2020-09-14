Pickup goes off bridge on West Loop 340 in Waco, lands on railroad tracks

A pickup truck traveling on West Loop 340 in Waco went off a bridge and onto railroad tracks below Monday morning.

A witness told Fox 44 a pickup had swerved, entered the center median, then went down the embankment to the tracks below at West Loop 340 and Memorial

The accident happened just before 8:00 a.m.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said after the pickup entered the grassy median it began to roll, went across the Memorial turn around, over a guard rail and onto the tracks.

Waco police said the driver had been trapped, but the passenger was able to get out and was up and walking around as police and rescuers arrived.

Both driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital.

Union Pacific railroad halted train traffic on that track and sent an investigator and a track inspector to make sure the track had not been damaged.