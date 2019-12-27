Pickup goes through Robinson home

Robinson police say the driver of a pickup may have gone to sleep at the wheel leading to a crash that sent the truck all the way through a house early Friday morning.

Police got the call at 5:09 am from a home in the 3500 block of West Moonlight Drive.

Officers arriving on the scene found that a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup had been going south on Surrey Lane when it crossed over West Moonlight, into a yard and into a brick home.

The truck went all the way through the house and out the other side and into the back yard causing extensive damage to the house.

There were people in the house at the time, but only one received a minor arm injury that did not require a trip to the hospital.

Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said the driver was cooperating with the investigation and said he apparently fell asleep and went through the stop sign at Surrey Ridge and West Moonlight.

Police report that as of Friday afternoon, no charges had been filed though the crash remained under investigation.