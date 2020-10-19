Pickup stolen with kids inside, one man in custody

Waco police say a harrowing experience involving the theft of a pickup with children inside Sunday evening ended up happily with the kids safe, the pickup recovered and one man arrested.

Vincent James Foster was arrested in Temple as Waco police were able to track the stolen pickup and kept surrounding area agencies informed of its location.

The incident started shortly before 8:00 p.m. Sunday when the gray Ford F-150 four-door truck was stolen from a restaurant parking lot in the Central Texas Marketplace with the children, ages 9 and 14 still inside.

As the thief drove through the parking lot, a 14-year-old girl jumped from the moving truck and ran back to her parents.

She received some bumps and scrapes.

The 9-year-old boy was dropped off at a nearby convenience store as the thief continued to flee.

He was unhurt.

The truck was tracked going south on I35 and was spotted in the Buccee’s parking lot by Temple police who got it stopped and took Foster into custody.

The truck and two firearms were recovered.

Waco police met Temple officers at the scene of the recovery and took custody of Foster who was then taken to the McLennan County Jail.

He was held on two counts of endangering a child, two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a vehicle and theft of a firearm.

His bond was set at $50,000.