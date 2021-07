Workers at the Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Waco have voted to unionize.

They will be represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 540.

AFL-CIO Secretary-treasurer Leonard Aguilar along with other union leaders had been busy passing out handbills recently to support the drive and called the vote ” overwhelming.”

The union and the company will now negotiate a first contract covering pay, benefits and working conditions.