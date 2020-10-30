Pistol whipping, firing shots bring arrest in Lampasas

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Lampasas police following a family disturbance that resulted in one man being pistol whipped and shots being fired.

Police say it happened Thursday evening at a residence inside the city.

Amos Zavala, who lists an address in Abernathy, Texas, was accused of going to the home and getting into a heated argument with the occupants.

At one point, a 45-year-old man was struck on the side of the head with a handgun and shots were fired into the floor.

Zavala was gone when police arrived, but they found him a shortly before midnight at a home on a private road a short distance outside of town.

He was taken to the Lampasas County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

No one was hit by the shots that were fired.