Pizza delivery robbery suspect arrested

Temple police report arresting a suspect in the robbery of a pizza delivery man just a short time after the robbery took place.

About 8:00 p.m. Tuesday police were called by the victim who told them he was robbed at gunpoint while on his way to deliver pizza to a residence in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.

As part of their investigation, officers approached the residence and found two men inside, one of whom matched the description of the robber given by the victim.

Officers searched the residence and found items consistent with the stolen items and an airsoft pistol consistent with what the victim described.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Reginald Quentine Davis and was taken to the Bell County Jail.