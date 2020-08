Bryan Police are on the scene of a plane crash that killed three people and injured a fourth.

It happened at Coulter Airfield Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Police officers are securing the scene until the FAA can take over the investigation.

The Bryan Police Department is currently working a plane crash at Coulter Airfield. We will be securing the scene until the FAA arrives for investigation. We ask that people avoid the area.



Three people died in the crash and one person was transported to the hospital. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 30, 2020

Bryan police are asking that people stay away from the area at this time.

The NTSB says the crash involved a Piper PA-24-250 like the one shown below.

The spokeswoman for Bryan says the airport’s runways are closed until further notice.