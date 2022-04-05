Marlin (FOX 44) – Texas DPS and Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of a plane crash that killed two people at the Marlin Airport. That is according to Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating. The NTSB says the plane is a Cessna TU206.

The City Manager says the crash happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He is not sure what happened, but says the single engine prop plane ended up in a pasture about 60-70 meters past the runway.

He describes the victims of the crash as a male and a female.

The Marlin Municipal Airport is located off of CR 147 and is owned by the City of Marlin. The facility includes one runway that extends to over 3,000 feet long. The airport opened in 1960 and is about three miles northeast of Marlin.

FOX 44 News has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.