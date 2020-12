An airplane with reported landing gear problems landed safely at Waco Regional Airport Tuesday morning.

Waco fire and ems units were dispatched to the airport about 8:00 a.m. when the report came in that the pilot was having difficulty confirming the gear was properly down.

As fire units stood by the plane circled for a short time, then made the landing.

It was not immediately known what type of aircraft or how many people were on board but there were no reports of injuries.