Planned power outage expected to affect hundreds in Meridian area

MERIDIAN, Texas – A planned power outage will affect more than 500 homes and businesses in the Meridian area.

The outage is planned for this Wednesday, around 11:00 p.m., and will allow an important installation of electrical equipment serving the area to be conducted safely.

Homes and businesses to be affected are generally in the downtown area, plus areas north and northwest of downtown. Texas-New Mexico Power is asking customers in these areas to plan for about an hour without power. The company hopes to make the outage shorter.

