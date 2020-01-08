Plastic bags are being re-purposed for a good cause

KILLEEN, Texas – Plastic bags take anywhere between 400 to 1,000 years to break down in the environment.

This is why one group in Killeen is taking matters into their own hands by re-purposing those bags for the greater good.

We all have them. Plastic bags lying around taking space or harming our environment.

“I feel we are helping. Helping the community, helping the climate, helping the homeless, and helping ourselves, as well. Because this does a lot for me when I’m crocheting. This gives me so much pleasure,” says Killeen District One City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming.

Fleming started crocheting these mats for the homeless around two years ago.

“I saw one that was showed to me by St. Paul when I saw this incredible mat, out of just plastic bags, that you can recycle. Save these plastic bags to help the homeless, I was so excited. I had to get more involved. Once you get involved, you can do this at home anywhere,” says Fleming.

“The bags sometimes, you know, hurt animals. And they are trying to reduce the use of plastic bags anyway, so this is a good way to re-purpose them so people can actually use them, so I think it’s a great idea,” says volunteer Kandice Doyle.

Doyle is a first-time volunteer. She saw the event on Facebook and decided to give it a try.

“I never would have thought to use plastic bags to make a mat, so I was like ‘I’m going to go help,'” says Doyle.

Learning not only a new skill, but doing so for a good cause.

“It means that they will stay warm. It means that we are giving them love and attention and that we care about them. It shows that we care,” says Fleming.

Today is just the beginning of a year-long project where they hope to donate 100 mats to the homeless in Killeen, and there are plenty of ways for you to help out.

Donations are always needed, and of course you can volunteer your time.

For more information, you can check out the group’s Facebook page here.