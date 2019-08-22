Plea deal rejected in day care child injury case

A Robinson day care operator facing child injury charges will not be going to trial after the court rejected a proposed plea bargain arrangement.

A trial date will now be set for Glenda Rachel Grusendorf Hammons.

Hammons was arrested in September 2018 following a Robinson police investigation into the incident.

Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said their investigation started August 8, 2018 when the child’s mother made the complaint about an incident that she said occurred at a residence in the 100 block of North McLendon Street in Robinson.

The abuse was alleged to have occurred the day before and police report the incident was actually recorded on a mobile device by a juvenile witness who was also under Hammons’ care at the time.

The police report said the video showed the male child being held by his arms while he is crying, then being tossed on the floor on his bottom, being pulled upright by one arm, then lifted by both arms, shaken and slapped.

Police report the video shows the child being shaken, then dragged across the floor by his leg.

Police say when asked about the allegations, Hammons denied them, but when confronted with the video said ” guess I did something wrong.”

Following the investigation a warrant for Hammons was obtained and police say she turned herself in.

The closure of the day care operation was ordered by investigators with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Robinson Police Department.