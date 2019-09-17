Plea deal rejected in fatal motorcycle crash case, will go to trial

A plea deal floated for a man accused in a 2014 fatal motorcycle crash in Riesel has been rejected, meaning Jacob Cole Wolf will end up going to trial.

He had earlier made a plea to the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide after originally being charged with intoxication manslaughter.

A spokesman for the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office said that a trial date will now have to be set.

Jacob Cole Wolf crashed the motorcycle on Highway 6 near Adams Street with his passenger, Stephanie Bell, being ejected.

Neither were wearing helmets.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, while he received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators said that Wolf did not have a license to operate a motorcycle at the time of the crash.