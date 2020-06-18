Pointwest Bank in West, Texas temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WEST, Texas – The Pointwest Bank in West, Texas is temporarily closing its lobby and drive-thru.

This comes in an abundance of caution for the safety of customers and employees, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.

One of the drive-thru employees has tested positive for COVID-19. As a cautionary measure, all of the staff is being tested. Until these test results come back, the bank says it feels it is in everyone’s best interest to close the West lobby and drive-thru.

For several months, they have contracted with MicroX to disenfect and protect all of the Pointwest locations with a spray which continues working up to 90 days. MicroX just reapplied this product today as a precaution.

The bank will still stay connected by using its full suite of online and mobile banking options. The Hewitt and China Spring locations remain open.

If you have any questions, you can call the Hewitt (254-666-7333) or China Spring (254-836-8233) locations.

Source: Pointwest Bank