Police academy cadets face their final exam

The most recent class of police academy cadets took their exams Friday with all but one getting passing marks.

Out of that class, 12 are destined to go to the Waco Police Department, which has a number of vacancies due to recent retirements.

Those 12 are set to be sworn in on Monday, but that doesn’t mean they will immediately be filling those slots.

There is then two months of post-academy training, then as much as six months of field training working with experienced officers before they will be working completely by themselves as patrol officers.