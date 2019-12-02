UPDATE: SWAT standoff ends, man charged with Violation of Protective Order

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The standoff on Sanger Avenue has ended, according to the Waco Police Department.
The department tells FOX44 a man inside of the house in the 4500 block of Sanger Avenue came outside of the residence and was arrested. The man is charged with Violation of a Protective Order.
Below is the original text from this story:
A SWAT standoff took place on Sanger Avenue in Waco Monday afternoon.
According to the Waco Police Department, the SWAT team received a call about a domestic issue on the 4500 block of Sanger Avenue. A team was dispatched to what was considered a “possible assault.”
The situation was treated as a standoff. The department posted on social media to please avoid this area.
FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.
Source: Waco Police Department