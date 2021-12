Killeen ISD says Harker Heights High School is now being allowed to return to normal. Nearby police activity forced the school to go under a ‘Secure Hold’ Wednesday afternoon. That means students are not being allowed to move throughout the building and visitors are not allowed in.

KISD says Harker Heights PD gave the all clear around 12:30 p.m.

The school says all students and staff are safe and the learning day will continue.