Police Apprehend Suspect in Overnight Fatal Shooting

Waco, Tx – One man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Waco leaves one woman dead.

Waco Police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 2900 block of McFerrin Ave shortly before 6:20 PM. When the first officers arrived on-scene, they located a 21 year old female in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The first officer to her performed life saving measures on the female, including CPR. She was soon transported to a local hospital by AMR, who assisted on scene, but ended up succumbing to her injuries. She has been identified as 21 year old Sakyra Young.

Officers were quick to identify the suspect. 20 year old Michael Matthew Howard was arrested and charged with murder along with an unrelated warrant that had been issued by the Mclennan County Sheriff’s Office. Michael was found as a passenger in a vehicle that was eventually stopped at the intersection of Gholson Road and E. Lakeshore Drive. He was hiding under a blanket.

Police say this case is believed to be the results of domestic violence because Sakyra and Michael were in a dating relationship at the time.