A 32-year-old woman is dead after being run over by a car Tuesday night in Killeen.

Police say Heather Nichole Stouth was lying in the outside lane of South Clear Creek Road around 7:30 p.m. when a white Volkswagen Jetta crashed into her. At this time, it is unknown why Stouth was in the roadway.

An ambulance took Stouth to Baylor Scott & White, but she died from her injuries. The two people in the car were not injured.

Police are investigating the incident