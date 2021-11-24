January 01 2022 12:00 am

Police arrest criminal burglarizing downtown Waco businesses

WACO, Texas – A criminal frequently targeting and burglarizing businesses in the downtown Waco area has been arrested.

Waco Police officers were informed of someone repeatedly burglarizing businesses near the 700 Block of Austin Avenue. The burglaries happened on November 12, 16, 17 and 23.

The suspect – identified as Jackie Allen Musgrove, Jr. – was caught in the act on Thursday morning by an officer patrolling the area. Musgrove was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail.

Source: Waco Police Department

