HILL COUNTY (FOX 44) – A man is in custody after a Tuesday evening pursuit through three Central Texas counties.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit coming in from McLennan County on Interstate 35 northbound. A vehicle was being pursued in relation to a reported aggravated robbery.

The Hill County SO, McLennan County SO, Texas Department of Public Safety, Bruceville-Eddy Police, and Troy Police had units assisting. The pursuit came to an end in a field behind the TA Travel Center on Highway 77, near Interstate 35. The suspect then fled on foot.

The K-9 Team from McLennan County were also on scene, and immediately started tracking the suspect – with assistance from drone units in the air. The suspect was discovered trying to hide in a nearby field. Officers surrounded the man, and he was taken into custody.