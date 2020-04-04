Police cruiser crashes during pursuit

WACO, Texas – A police cruiser collides with a vehicle during a criminal pursuit.

Witnesses say they saw beginning of a pursuit near 19th Street in Waco, involving a police cruiser and a car.

The pursuit ended at the corner of E Waco Drive and Preston Street Friday evening, where witnesses at the scene say the police cruiser hit a car as it was chasing after the vehicle. The car was hit from the side, and was towed away from the scene.





The original vehicle left the scene, with police cruisers following it.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.