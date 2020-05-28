Police find skimmer at Cameron gas station

CAMERON, Texas- Cameron Police retrieved a skimmer from a gas pump at Rattlers Exxon in Cameron.

The electronic blue-tooth device was found inside a pump electronic housing.

Only one skimmer was found, and there have been no reports of unauthorized charges to any credit or debit cards at this time.

If you have used pump number 7 in the last 30 days, the department is asking that you check your bank statement for any unauthorized charges.

Any questions or information please contact the Cameron Police Department at (254)697-6574.