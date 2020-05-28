Live Now
Waco & McLennan County leaders give an update on COVID-19 response

Police find skimmer at Cameron gas station

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMERON, Texas- Cameron Police retrieved a skimmer from a gas pump at Rattlers Exxon in Cameron.

The electronic blue-tooth device was found inside a pump electronic housing.

Only one skimmer was found, and there have been no reports of unauthorized charges to any credit or debit cards at this time.

If you have used pump number 7 in the last 30 days, the department is asking that you check your bank statement for any unauthorized charges.

Any questions or information please contact the Cameron Police Department at (254)697-6574.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44