WACO, Texas – Police officers filled two donut shops on Friday – and no, this isn’t the start of a bad joke.

They were at Dunkin Donuts on Valley Mills and Hewitt Drive to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Texas.

During the Coffee for Champions fundraiser, customers could receive a coupon for a free donut in exchange for a donation. The event went from 7:00 a.m. until noon.